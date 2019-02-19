Video: Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Fumbles Training Ground Shot

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson has made a shocking blunder in training that may make the Citizens fans hope he does not repeat similar fumbles during the game against Schalke.



The Premier League champions shift their focus to the Champions League when they face Bundesliga outfit Schalke away from home in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday night.











Despite already being touted as favourites to beat Schalke and progress to the quarter-finals, Manchester City will know they cannot afford to be complacent.



And ahead of their midweek European travels, the Manchester City fans have been treated to footage of Ederson making a fumble during training.



Ederson mistake shocker pic.twitter.com/gPDB3L7fxi — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 19, 2019



Ederson was preparing and fumbled a shot sent in his direction.



The Manchester City faithful will be hoping that it is just a one-off incident from Ederson and that he will not repeat any similar fumbles during the first leg clash at Schalke on Wednesday.





Ederson, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in the summer of 2017, has managed to attain 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.



The 25-year-old Brazilian has a contract at the Etihad Stadium that runs until the summer of 2025.

