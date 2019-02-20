Leeds United Make Minor Changes To Badge For Centenary Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have made minor changes to their current badge in order to prepare for their centenary year, beginning next season.



The Whites had to abort an attempt to revamp the badge last year, with a number of fans hugely disappointed with the version presented by the club.











Leeds went back to the drawing board and the Whites have decided to tinker with their current design to come up with a new badge, which will be used for the 2019/20 season.



The new design sees the shield sport the words Leeds United above, with 100 years below. It also contains the 1919 date and the 2019 date.





Leeds have used the new badge on advertisements for season tickets.



The Yorkshire giants will hope that they are using the new badge in the Premier League, with the Whites in a strong position to win promotion to the top flight.





Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004, but new head coach Marcelo Bielsa has the club in the thick of the hunt to earn promotion from the Championship this season.

