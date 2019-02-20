XRegister
20/02/2019 - 13:05 GMT

PSG Stood Ready To Sell Arsenal Target In January

 




Paris Saint-Germain stood ready to offload Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku during the January transfer window, but no satisfactory offer arrived.

Nkunku, who has been reduced to a bit-part player under Thomas Tuchel this term, attracted serious interest from his former manager Unai Emery and Arsenal in January.




However, a move failed to be materialised before the transfer deadline in England as the two teams were unable to strike a deal that would suit their interests.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG were ready to cash-in on Nkunku during the winter transfer window amidst interest from Arsenal.
 


PSG were prepared to see the midfielder go, but no offer they could accept was made.

The Gunners’ financial constraints restricted them to procuring just loan deals in January.

Despite missing out on landing Nkunku, Arsenal have been linked with being interested in reigniting their interest in the midfielder during the summer transfer window.
 


But PSG are unlikely to loosen their grip on securing a permanent sale for Nkunku.

Nkunku, who came up through the ranks at PSG, will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.
 