We Think He Can Develop – Youngster Impressing Rangers Loans Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loans manager Billy Kirkwood has heaped the praise on Gers talent Zak Rudden for handling his loan move to Falkirk exceptionally well.



Rudden, who joined the Scottish second-tier outfit last summer, has featured prominently for Ray McKinnon’s side so far this season.











The 19-year-old has netted 10 goals across all competitions for relegation battlers Falkirk in the Championship since securing his first move away from Ibrox last summer.



And in the wake of his commendable performances for Falkirk, Rudden has come in for encouraging words from Kirkwood, who is keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development in Stirlingshire.





The Gers loans manager heaped the praise on Rudden for handling his loan stint with great maturity and insists he could become a shining example for many more players in the academy.



Kirkwood also admitted that Rangers decided to send Rudden out on loan so that he can come to terms with men's football, the demands of which cannot be reproduced in the academy.





“This is his first loan, Zak is finding out a lot about himself, when he is out here, the psychological side, the physical side, all these things”, Kirkwood told Rangers TV.



“You can’t replicate that if you’re playing academy football or reserve team football, it’s proper football.



“He is the top goalscorer at Falkirk.



"I’ve seen him on many occasions as other staff members have, we think he can develop.



“But I’ve got to say the lad gets 10 out of 10 in the way he has handled it, the psychological side, the maturity side, he has done exceptionally well and we’re hoping that’s just one example and then hopefully many more from that.”



Rudden, who came up through the ranks at Rangers, has represented Scotland across various age groups.

