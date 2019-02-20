XRegister
06 October 2018

20/02/2019 - 14:58 GMT

We’re Not Worried About Facing Liverpool Now – Manchester United Legend

 




Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has conceded that the Red Devils would have been worried about facing Liverpool a few weeks ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be going into Sunday’s pivotal Premier League clash against Liverpool with a spring in their step following a win over Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.




Liverpool will be looking to earn three points from their visit to Manchester, despite Jurgen Klopp’s record of not winning a single league game at Old Trafford since taking charge.

Manchester United are also looking to dent their hated rivals’ title charge and Pallister indicated that he is a lot more confident about his team’s chances than he was even a few weeks ago.
 


Much will be at stake in Sunday’s clash and Pallister is looking forward to an entertaining game as both teams have motivations to go for the win at Old Trafford.

Pallister said on MUTV after the win at Stamford Bridge: “A few weeks ago we would have been fretting over this game.
 


“But everybody is now looking forward to it.

"Liverpool will need to get something from the game as they won’t want to be taking a backward step.

“They will be setting up for three points and a Liverpool-Manchester United game rarely disappoints.

“I can’t see it being any different this weekend as well.”

Liverpool currently sit second behind Manchester City on goal difference, 14 points ahead of fourth placed Manchester United.
 