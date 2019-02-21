XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2019 - 13:45 GMT

High Level Sampdoria Official Talks Transfer With Tottenham Hotspur

 




Sampdoria vice-president Antonio Romei has had one-on-one talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the departure of Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.

The Danish centre-back has been on the radar of several top European clubs this season due to his consistent performances for Sampdoria in the Italian top flight.




Serie A big wigs such as Juventus and Inter have been tracking him and he has also been on the radar of Manchester United, who are expected to sign at least one centre-back next summer.

But for the moment Tottenham are doing all the legwork to sign Andersen and have put in the hard yards to firm up their interest in the Dane ahead of the end of the season.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Sampdoria vice-president Romei held talks with Tottenham last week during his trip to London.

Sampdoria's high level official was in the British capital to take forward negotiations for the sale of the Serie A club, but also conducted some transfer business.
 


Tottenham expressed their interest in the player, who could be sold at the end of the season for a fee in excess of €25m.

The north London club are eyeing Andersen as a long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld.
 