High Level Sampdoria Official Talks Transfer With Tottenham Hotspur

Sampdoria vice-president Antonio Romei has had one-on-one talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the departure of Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.



The Danish centre-back has been on the radar of several top European clubs this season due to his consistent performances for Sampdoria in the Italian top flight.











Serie A big wigs such as Juventus and Inter have been tracking him and he has also been on the radar of Manchester United, who are expected to sign at least one centre-back next summer.



But for the moment Tottenham are doing all the legwork to sign Andersen and have put in the hard yards to firm up their interest in the Dane ahead of the end of the season.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Sampdoria vice-president Romei held talks with Tottenham last week during his trip to London.



Sampdoria's high level official was in the British capital to take forward negotiations for the sale of the Serie A club, but also conducted some transfer business.





Tottenham expressed their interest in the player, who could be sold at the end of the season for a fee in excess of €25m.



The north London club are eyeing Andersen as a long term replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

