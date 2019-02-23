XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/02/2019 - 11:36 GMT

Harry Kane Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his matchday squad that will take on Burnley in a Premier League clash at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Pochettino has gone with a back-three of Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have been given the job of marshalling the middle of the park.




Christian Eriksen will be the creative hub of the team in the middle, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son playing in the front-line. Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente are some of the attacking options Pochettino has on the bench.

Pochettino's Spurs are coming into the game after a small break following their win over Borussia Dortmund and the Argentine boss will be hoping his team hold on to the momentum with three points at Burnley.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Walkers-Peters, Wanyama, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente
 