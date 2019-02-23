Harry Kane Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his matchday squad that will take on Burnley in a Premier League clash at Turf Moor this afternoon.



Pochettino has gone with a back-three of Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have been given the job of marshalling the middle of the park.











Christian Eriksen will be the creative hub of the team in the middle, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son playing in the front-line. Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente are some of the attacking options Pochettino has on the bench.



Pochettino's Spurs are coming into the game after a small break following their win over Borussia Dortmund and the Argentine boss will be hoping his team hold on to the momentum with three points at Burnley.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley



Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Walkers-Peters, Wanyama, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente

