06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/02/2019 - 19:57 GMT

Maurizio Sarri Fails To Understand Level of Criticism of Chelsea’s Season

 




Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes his side's performances this season are being a judged a little too harshly.

Sarri’s side booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Malmo at Stamford Bridge, with the aggregate scoreline standing at 5-1.




Chelsea will be competing for silverware in the EFL Cup final on Sunday when they face Manchester City at Wembley.

Sarri has been under pressure due to poor performances and results and there are suggestions he might not even last the season at Chelsea.
 


But the Italian has indicated that there has been unfair criticism of his side and feels Chelsea are being judged by different metrics compared to other sides such as Arsenal.

He admits that there have been lows, but insisted that it is his first season at Chelsea and he did not inherit the best team in the Premier League when he joined the club last summer.
 


Sarri told Sky Italia: “I can speak about the season Arsenal are having.

“They are not in the Carabao Cup final, they have the same points as us in the league and are in the second round of the Europa League.

“I don’t understand why our season should be considered as so bad. There have been some ups and downs and unfortunately some very bad lows.

“But this is the first season after a major change and I think it’s acceptable.

“I inherited a team, which finished fifth in the league and not the Premier League winners.”
 