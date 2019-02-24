Chelsea Fans Must Know This, It’s Big News – Blues Legend On Callum Hudson-Odoi Scaring Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin insists that Blues fans should note the big news of just how scared Manchester City were of Callum Hudson-Odoi whenever he received the ball in the EFL Cup final.



Blues boss Maurizio Sarri chose not to start Hudson-Odoi in the final at Wembley, which Manchester City won 4-3 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes.











Sarri brought Hudson-Odoi into the action in the 79th minute and Nevin paid close attention to the way in which Manchester City sought to deal with him.



Nevin says that Manchester City made sure to double up on Hudson-Odoi in a sign of just how worried they were about he could hurt them.





Nevin insists Blues fans should take note of the respect with which Manchester City treated the winger and feels Sarri will be giving him more game time in the weeks to come.



"How sharp, lively, fast did he look?" Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the match.





"Now the one thing Chelsea fans have to know about this, and this is big, big news: We played against Manchester City, who are one of the best teams in world football now, and every time Callum Hudson-Odoi got the ball they got two men to get back.



"They got two men back, they got Leroy Sane coming back to help their left full back.



"They actually at one point had their right full back coming all the way across to give a little bit of cover again to the left back every time Callum got the ball.



"They were scared to death of him.



"This is something, going forward, Callum is going to get more game time now, there is not a shadow of a doubt.



"He scares people to death", Nevin added.



Chelsea are currently fighting a battle to convince Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract amid serious interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

