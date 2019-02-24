Manchester United Keeping Watch On Serie A Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa with a view to potentially making a move for him in the summer.



The 21-year-old winger is considered to be one of the hottest properties in Italian football and Fiorentina fought to keep him at the club last summer.











Chiesa has continued to perform in the current campaign as well and has netted ten goals in all competitions for La Viola.



Juventus and Inter are keen to take another stab at signing him next summer, but it has been claimed that there is considerable interest in him from several top European clubs.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on his exploits with Fiorentina as they prepared for a big summer transfer window.



The Premier League giants are said to be eyeing bringing in a genuine right-winger and Chiesa has emerged as one of the names on their shortlist.





However, they are not the only ones keeping tabs on him as even Real Madrid are considering making a move for Chiesa at the end of the season.



Fiorentina want to keep hold of him, but are aware that they could be forced to sell if big money offers land on their table in the summer.

