Remember, 11 Years Since Spurs Won Trophy – Former Chelsea Star Urges Perspective

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has urged Blues fans to keep a sense of perspective after losing the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, comparing Maurizio Sarri's men with rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who they meet on Wednesday.



Sarri's side produced a disciplined display at Wembley, restricting Pep Guardiola's men to little in the way of chances, but ultimately coming up short as the Citizens edged out the Blues 4-3 on penalties.











Chelsea were deflated after the loss, but Cundy thinks that the fact the Blues are disappointed at losing shows just where they are as a football club compared to Wednesday's Premier League opponents Spurs.



"Look, Spurs are a good team, they're a really good team, they've got good players, they've got an excellent manager", Cundy said on Chelsea TV after the match.





"But the anniversary is eleven years ago today that they won a trophy, and it happened to be against us.



"So just think about where they are right now and where we are, in terms of what they've won and what we haven't won today.





"It goes to give you an example as to where this football club has been and where we want to be.



"And on Wednesday we will take them on, toe to toe", the former Chelsea defender added.



Sarri's Chelsea now sit in sixth in the Premier League standings following the weekend's games, two points off fifth placed Manchester United and three behind fourth placed Arsenal.



However, the Blues do have a game in hand over both top four rivals.

