Former Celtic Star Surprised At Brendan Rodgers Exit Timing

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has admitted he is surprised that Brendan Rodgers has decided to leave Parkhead for Leicester City.



Rodgers, who won back-to-back trebles with Celtic since taking charge in 2016, is expected to be announced as the new manager at Leicester City soon.











The Welshman will replace Claude Puel, who was sacked after the Foxes slipped to 12th in the league table following their humiliating 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.



Although it was expected that Rodgers would see out the remainder of the season and continue his push for a triple treble, Leicester forced the issue by making it clear that the offer was of an immediate and one-time invitation.





In the wake of Celtic opening their door for Rodgers to hold talks with the Premier League club, Sutton has admitted he is surprised with the manager’s decision to leave at this stage of the season.



“Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic”, Sutton wrote on Twitter.





“Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester, surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer.”



Rodgers, who enjoyed spells at the likes of Liverpool, Swansea City and Reading before taking over at Celtic, is expected to be followed by his backroom staff Chris Davies and Kolo Toure in his return to the Premier League.

