Inter Consider Rekindling Interest In Manchester United Star

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has again been linked with a summer move to Serie A giants Inter.



Darmian has continued to remain a bit part player at Manchester United this season and is desperate to leave the club at the end of the campaign.











He has been trying to engineer a move away from Manchester United since last summer, but the club have not dropped their asking price for the player despite his fringe status.



Inter have long been admirers, but their interest was considered dead when they signed Cedric Soares from Southampton in January on loan with an option to buy.





But Darmian remains on their radar and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club could yet to rekindle their interest in the Manchester United star next summer.



Cedric remained an unused substitute in Inter’s last two league games and the club are yet to decide on whether they will take up the option to buy him.





Inter are also unlikely to take up the option to buy Sime Vrsaljko in the summer and could be in the market for a new right-back in the coming months.



And therefore the club have not taken their eyes of Darmian, who has a contract until the end of next season with Manchester United.

