XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2019 - 12:12 GMT

It’s Going To Be Some Atmosphere – Steve McClaren Relishing Leeds Visit

 




Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren has revealed that he is relishing the atmosphere at Loftus Road tonight against Leeds United.

McClaren's men are on a poor run of form and the former England manager will be hoping his side can spring a shock on Marcelo Bielsa's promotion chasers.




The QPR boss feels with the games coming thick and fast he has had little time to work on correcting errors on the training pitch.

And as such McClaren is keen for his QPR players to show character as they seek to emerge from a tough run.
 


"We have had seven games in 21 days and have another two tough ones coming up, and are not getting time on the training field to iron out the mistakes we are making", McClaren told BBC Radio London.

"It is not nice going through [this run] but it is the making of men and character.

"You have to show resilience and perseverance.
 


"Generally the players have done that and we need to do it again, and not doubt ourselves."

McClaren is also relishing the atmosphere this evening against Leeds, who have already lost at Loftus Road this season.

"Leeds is a great game – what an atmosphere that will be.

"We have got to get right for that and have a go, then we have Brentford."

QPR were responsible for Leeds' exit from the FA Cup in January this year, with a 2-1 win.
 