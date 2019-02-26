It’s Going To Be Some Atmosphere – Steve McClaren Relishing Leeds Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren has revealed that he is relishing the atmosphere at Loftus Road tonight against Leeds United.



McClaren's men are on a poor run of form and the former England manager will be hoping his side can spring a shock on Marcelo Bielsa's promotion chasers.











The QPR boss feels with the games coming thick and fast he has had little time to work on correcting errors on the training pitch.



And as such McClaren is keen for his QPR players to show character as they seek to emerge from a tough run.





"We have had seven games in 21 days and have another two tough ones coming up, and are not getting time on the training field to iron out the mistakes we are making", McClaren told BBC Radio London.



"It is not nice going through [this run] but it is the making of men and character.



"You have to show resilience and perseverance.





"Generally the players have done that and we need to do it again, and not doubt ourselves."



McClaren is also relishing the atmosphere this evening against Leeds, who have already lost at Loftus Road this season.



"Leeds is a great game – what an atmosphere that will be.



"We have got to get right for that and have a go, then we have Brentford."



QPR were responsible for Leeds' exit from the FA Cup in January this year, with a 2-1 win.

