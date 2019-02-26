Jose Mourinho Ahead Of Antonio Conte In Inter Coach Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has emerged as Inter's top managerial target to replace Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season.



Spalletti has been under pressure due to some indifferent results at Inter and the club are considering replacing him in the summer.











The Inter hierarchy have been canvassing the market for Spalletti’s successor and Mourinho and Antonio Conte have always been their top targets as a replacement for their current coach.



Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December and Conte is looking to return to football after spending a season away from management.





But according to Italian daily La Stampa, the former Manchester United boss has surpassed Conte in the chase to become the next Inter coach.



Inter president Steven Zhang is pushing to land the Portuguese and he is being backed by former supremo Massimo Moratti.





Mourinho remains a hugely popular figure at Inter due to his short but very successful two-year stint at the San Siro.



He won the treble at Inter and won five trophies during his two-year stay.

