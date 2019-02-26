Liverpool Result Did Not Improve My Mood – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Liverpool dropping points on Sunday did not make him happy, with his mood not improved even though the Reds did not make Spurs fully pay for defeat at Burnley.



Spurs were handed a shock defeat by Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday as they blew a golden chance to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with Liverpool to just three points.











Despite the Reds dropping points against an injury-hit Manchester United on Sunday, Pochettino admits he was not happy because of Tottenham’s unexpected defeat at Burnley.



And the Argentine tactician went on to claim he can only be happy if his players can conjure a reaction and beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.





Pochettino also insisted his players must be capable of showing the defeat at Turf Moor was a one-off incident by proving they are capable of beating Chelsea in the next game.



“Yes, but that didn't make me more happy. It was still just as painful for me”, Pochettino said in a press conference when asked if Liverpool dropping points improved his mood.





“To be positive I need to see the reaction of my players tomorrow.



“Only I am capable of being happy if we beat Chelsea tomorrow because I still feel pain from the defeat against Burnley, it's impossible to put out that feeling.



“Only you can change the emotion and feeling if you are capable tomorrow of showing everyone that it was an accident and we are capable of beating Chelsea.”



Tottenham have emerged victorious in three of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea in recent years.

