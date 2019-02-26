XRegister
26/02/2019 - 12:22 GMT

Mikael Lustig Told Me Good Opportunity – Celtic Star On Completed Loan Move

 




Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has revealed that Bhoys team-mate Mikael Lustig played a part in convincing him to join Helsingborgs IF on loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the Swedish outfit on a season-long loan deal from Celtic after not making a single senior appearance for the Scottish champions this season.




Benyu is pleased to move to Helsingborgs and believes it will help him to play regular senior football at a good level, an opportunity he has not been getting at Celtic.

He said via the club's YouTube channel: “I've got a very good feeling about being here.
 


“It's a good opportunity for me to be playing regular first team football at a good level.”

The midfielder revealed that Celtic defender Lustig spoke about the size of Helsingborgs with him and it will be a good opportunity for him to play for a big club.
 


He conceded that he was prepared to move to Sweden as soon as he heard that Helsingborgs were interested in signing him.

“My team-mate at Celtic, Mikael Lustig, told me that Helsingborgs are a big club and he told me it would be a good opportunity.

“So I wanted to go from the minute I thought about it.”

Celtic signed Benyu from Ipswich Town in 2017 and he has only made four senior appearances for the club thus far.

He also had a previous loan stint at Oldham Athletic.
 