Mikael Lustig Told Me Good Opportunity – Celtic Star On Completed Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has revealed that Bhoys team-mate Mikael Lustig played a part in convincing him to join Helsingborgs IF on loan.



The 21-year-old midfielder has joined the Swedish outfit on a season-long loan deal from Celtic after not making a single senior appearance for the Scottish champions this season.











Benyu is pleased to move to Helsingborgs and believes it will help him to play regular senior football at a good level, an opportunity he has not been getting at Celtic.



He said via the club's YouTube channel: “I've got a very good feeling about being here.





“It's a good opportunity for me to be playing regular first team football at a good level.”



The midfielder revealed that Celtic defender Lustig spoke about the size of Helsingborgs with him and it will be a good opportunity for him to play for a big club.





He conceded that he was prepared to move to Sweden as soon as he heard that Helsingborgs were interested in signing him.



“My team-mate at Celtic, Mikael Lustig, told me that Helsingborgs are a big club and he told me it would be a good opportunity.



“So I wanted to go from the minute I thought about it.”



Celtic signed Benyu from Ipswich Town in 2017 and he has only made four senior appearances for the club thus far.



He also had a previous loan stint at Oldham Athletic.

