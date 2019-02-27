Inter Keeping Tabs On Arsenal Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have been keeping a watch on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as a possible replacement for Mauro Icardi.



The Argentine has fallen out of favour at Inter and has been stripped of the club’s captaincy, which has also led to him missing their last two league games.











Inter are aware the 26-year-old could go in the summer and are already assessing players who could be brought in to replace the striker in their squad.



Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku is reportedly their top target and the club are also considering the option of signing Edin Dzeko from Roma at the end of the season.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri are also keeping close tabs on Arsenal’s Lacazette ahead of the summer transfer window.



Lacazette has been in good form lately and has scored five league goals in his last seven appearances for Arsenal.





The Frenchman’s form has been key for Arsenal and it is unclear if the Gunners could sell in the summer.



But with Arsenal operating without Champions League money, failure to miss out on the top four could give Inter encouragement that a deal can be done.

