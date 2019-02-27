This Is What I Expect From Celtic Loanee – Helsingborgs Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Helsingborgs IF head coach Per-Ola Ljung has revealed what the Swedish club are expecting from Kundai Benyu, after signing the Celtic midfielder on a season-long deal.



Benyu, who came up through the ranks at Ipswich Town, joined Celtic on a free transfer back in the summer of 2017.











However, the midfielder struggled for regular involvement in the first team and was subsequently loaned out to Oldham Athletic for the second half of last season.



Despite going out on loan in League One, Benyu had failed to muscle his way into the first team set-up at Parkhead and secured his second loan spell to Helsingborgs IF in Sweden on Tuesday.





And in the wake of his arrival at Helsingborgs, Ljung has explained what the club are expecting from Benyu during his season-long stay in Sweden.



Ljung admitted he is hoping Benyu has the qualities that go hand-in-hand with the club’s objectives for the season and stressed he could be used in a number of positions on the pitch.





“We expect to have a skilled attacking midfielder, who can be used both centrally and in a wide position.



"And someone who has the quality that corresponds to our objectives”, Ljung told the club’s official website.



Benyu, who failed to make a senior appearance at Parkhead this season, has contract with Celtic that runs until the summer of 2021.

