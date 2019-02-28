Genuinely Think We Can Catch Tottenham – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber believes the Red Devils are in with a chance of catching up with Tottenham Hotspur and even finishing third in the Premier League table.



Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young earned Manchester United a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.











Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also created a new club record of eight successive away wins in all competitions with the victory over the south London club.



Manchester United are still fifth in the league table, just a point behind Arsenal in fourth, but the difference with Tottenham has also been reduced to just five points.





Tottenham have lost their last two league games and Webber feels Manchester United are in with a good chance to catch up with Tottenham and finish third in the league table.



The former Red Devil said on MUTV after the win at Crystal Palace: “It [the top four race] definitely will go down to the wire. There are plenty of twists and turns to happen.





“There are five points between us and third place, and I think Tottenham can be caught, I genuinely do.



“They are playing Arsenal on Saturday so it’s a big game.



“As far as I am concerned we just need to take care of business, whoever we are playing against.



“But you wouldn’t back against us getting that third place.”



Manchester United will again be in action on Saturday afternoon when they will host Southampton at Old Trafford.

