XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2019 - 17:19 GMT

Genuinely Think We Can Catch Tottenham – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber believes the Red Devils are in with a chance of catching up with Tottenham Hotspur and even finishing third in the Premier League table.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young earned Manchester United a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also created a new club record of eight successive away wins in all competitions with the victory over the south London club.

Manchester United are still fifth in the league table, just a point behind Arsenal in fourth, but the difference with Tottenham has also been reduced to just five points.
 


Tottenham have lost their last two league games and Webber feels Manchester United are in with a good chance to catch up with Tottenham and finish third in the league table.

The former Red Devil said on MUTV after the win at Crystal Palace: “It [the top four race] definitely will go down to the wire. There are plenty of twists and turns to happen.
 


“There are five points between us and third place, and I think Tottenham can be caught, I genuinely do.

“They are playing Arsenal on Saturday so it’s a big game.

“As far as I am concerned we just need to take care of business, whoever we are playing against.

“But you wouldn’t back against us getting that third place.”

Manchester United will again be in action on Saturday afternoon when they will host Southampton at Old Trafford.
 