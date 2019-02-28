He’ll Have To Live With Comparisons – Former Man Utd Star On Red Devils Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber feels James Garner will have to get used to the Michael Carrick comparisons if he is to succeed at Old Trafford.



The 17-year-old midfielder made his senior league debut for the club on Wednesday night when he came on for the final few minutes of Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.











The youngster has been part of the first team squad for a while and the midfielder has been known for his passing and his ability to dictate play from deep midfield for the youth sides.



He has often been compared for former Manchester United great Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also stated that his game resembles the current member of the club’s coaching staff.





Garner is expected to be part of the squad against Southampton at the weekend as well and Webber is expecting him to be mentally prepared to be involved again.



And he admits that the youngster will have to learn to deal with the Carrick comparisons going forward as that is the pressure he has to contend with as a Manchester United player.





Webber said on MUTV after the win at Selhurst Park: “He’ll be buzzing after his debut.



“But now he will be thinking what do I need to do to prepare for Saturday and I am sure he will [be involved].



“They have seen enough of him to know that he will be mentally prepared and they trust him.



“When Ole mentioned him in his press conference he called him the new Michael Carrick and that, he is going to take that on his shoulders if he wants to play for Manchester United.



“I have seen him a lot in the youth team – good passer of the ball, competes well and I think he’ll only go from strength to strength.”



Garner is also a regular part of the England Under-18s squad.

