I Thought Is This Eden Hazard’s Brother – Yannick Bolasie On Anderlecht Teenager

Yannick Bolasie believes there is a bit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard in his 17-year-old Anderlecht team-mate Yari Verschaeren.



Bolasie joined the Belgian giants in January on a loan deal until the end of the season from Everton and has been left impressed with the talent he has seen at the club.











17-year-old Verschaeren has particularly caught the eye of the former Crystal Palace winger and he was surprised by the level of talent he has seen in the attacking midfielder.



The youngster has broken into the Anderlecht senior squad this season, making nine senior appearances and Bolasie indicated that Verschaeren has a bit of Hazard in his style of play.





“I really love Yari Verschaeren”, Bolasie told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“When I saw him in the first days, I thought, ‘who’s this player? Is that the brother of Eden Hazard?’





“To tease him I called Eden! Eden!”



A product of the Anderlecht academy, the youngster made his debut for Anderlecht earlier this season and has now become a regular part of their starting eleven.



The 17-year-old also broke into the Belgian Under-18 squad last year and has one international cap at that level.

