Romelu Lukaku Told Me Not To Join Aston Villa – Everton Star

Yannick Bolasie has revealed that Romelu Lukaku told him not to join Aston Villa, but he took no notice of his friend and moved to Villa Park anyway.



The winger inked a season-long loan deal with Aston Villa last summer, joining the Championship club from Premier League outfit Everton.











Bolasie ended his loan at Aston Villa towards the end of January and opted to head abroad, joining Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan.



Lukaku, Bolasie's friend, gave his seal of approval to the move to Anderlecht, but he was less keen on the winger joining Aston Villa.





"It was him to whom I went first to find out when Anderlecht's proposal first arrived", Bolasie told Belgian daily L'Avenir.



"Romelu is my neighbour in England, he lives on the other side of the street – he told me to go for it.





"But I also asked [other former Anderlecht players such as Dieumerci] Mbokani and [Chancel] Mbemba.



"Everything did not depend only on Lukaku.



"He told me not to go to Aston Villa and I did not listen to him", Bolasie laughed.



And the Everton winger is sure he has made the right choice in joining Anderlecht, as he bids get his career back on track.



"Anderlecht was the best choice because I play and there is pressure."



Bolasie, 29, has already made an impact in Belgium, scoring three times in four top flight games for Anderlecht as he looks to help the club seal a spot in the playoffs.

