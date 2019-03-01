They’ll Get Automatic – Former West Brom Star Backs Baggies Ahead of Leeds Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Brom midfielder Darren Carter has backed the Baggies to secure an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, ahead of this evening's crunch clash against Leeds United.



Darren Moore's West Brom sit four points behind third placed Leeds and, with games running out in the Championship this season, will be desperate to take all three points off Marcelo Bielsa's men at Elland Road.











Defeat would put West Brom seven points behind Leeds with just eleven games to go, meaning tonight could all but decide if they have a top two chance.



But Carter is confident that his former team-mate Moore can make sure West Brom squeeze into the top two and go back up to the Premier League automatically this season.





Carter, who is now at National League side Solihull Moors, told Express & Star: "I fancied them for the top two at the start of the season and I still think they will creep in there.



"They have a fantastic squad that is built for getting out of the Championship, they just need consistency at the business end of the season."





West Brom boss Moore, Carter believes, inspires players to play for him, while he also backed the manager's backroom staff.



"Mooro is a great guy who is passionate about the game, and is a likeable guy who I knew would get into coaching.



"People want to play for him, he has a good team around him, and gets you motivated."



West Brom thrashed Leeds 4-1 in the earlier meeting between the two teams at the Hawthorns this season, but the Whites are clear favourites with the bookmakers to win tonight's game.

