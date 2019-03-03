XRegister
03/03/2019 - 20:10 GMT

Must Make Sure There Is Less Pressure On Old Trafford Trip, Former Chelsea Star Tells Blues

 




Frank Sinclair has urged Chelsea to make sure they do not slip up in the lead up to their trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United at the end of April.

The Blues are locked in the battle for a top four spot and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inspired interim spell as Manchester United boss has put the Red Devils fourth and in good shape.




Chelsea travel to Old Trafford at the end of April in what could be a key clash in the battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

The Blues have a host of games before then and Sinclair feels it is crucial they rack up the points, not least because they also have a trip to Liverpool in April too.
 


Sinclair said on Chelsea TV following the Blues' win over Fulham: "What you want is you want to go into that game not under pressure to win the game.

"So if we can win the games leading up to it.
 


"Then we can be in and around them and there's not so much pressure on winning that game.

"That's really important", the former Chelsea defender added.

Maurizio Sarri's side have three Premier League games left to play in a March interrupted by an international break, with Wolves (home), Everton (away) and Cardiff City (away) on the agenda.
 