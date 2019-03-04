XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/03/2019 - 12:46 GMT

Celtic Fans Must Accept Brendan Rodgers Lives In Real World – Garth Crooks

 




Garth Crooks has insisted the Celtic fans must come to terms with the fact that Brendan Rodgers lives in the real world, after Bhoys supporters reacted with anger at him switching to take over at Leicester City.

Rodgers, who opted to quit Celtic despite the season being in its business end, has come in for stern criticism from a section of the fans at Parkhead.




Despite enjoying unparalleled success in Scotland after he first arrived in 2016, the Northern Irishman has seen his reputation north of the border torn to shreds by some fans.

And in the wake of Celtic fan criticism aimed at Rodgers in the form of a banner, Crooks has insisted the Celtic fans must accept the fact that Rodgers lives in the real world.
 


The former Premier League star backed Rodgers’ decision to join Leicester by admitting football managers have to accept reality as opposed to fans who are more emotional than anything.

“A banner held by Celtic supporters stating what they thought of Brendan Rodgers' departure to Leicester City said it all: "You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud”, Crooks wrote in his column for the BBC.  
 


“This was a serious kick in Brendan's teeth. You had to be an automaton not to feel that blow.

“So what did Celtic fans expect from Rodgers? Are they seriously telling me that any one of them would have turned down a job that doubled, possibly tripled, their salary?

“Hasn't Rodgers paid his dues by rehabilitating himself and re-established Celtic as the dominant force north of the border – all in less than three years? What more do they want? And besides, wasn't that always the deal?

“The truth is the game of football is built on emotion and its fans are the most emotional of all. Football managers, meanwhile, have to live in the real world.”

Neil Lennon, who was appointed as the successor to Rodgers at Parkhead, has won both games in charge of Celtic, against Hearts and Hibernian, respectively.
 