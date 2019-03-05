Former Scotland Star Picks Celtic Player and Rangers Star Leading Player of Year Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Barry Ferguson thinks one player from Rangers and one from Celtic are leading the chase for the Player of the Year award this season.



Ferguson, who enjoyed two illustrious stints at Rangers as a player, was honoured as the best player in Scotland twice during his time in the top flight.











And the former Ger has now revealed who he feels are leading the race to be adjudged as the Player of the Year in Scotland at the end of this season.



The former Scotland international believes that Alfredo Morelos is leading the race at the moment due to his stellar goalscoring form for Rangers.





However, Ferguson also admitted that Callum McGregor of Celtic is another strong contender, who will go head-to-head with Morelos, while he also tipped his hat to Bhoys winger James Forrest.



“Yes, I do agree [that Morelos is the front-runner to win the Player of the Year award]”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“I think the amount of goals he’s scored, look he was disappointing on Sunday, but no doubt about it [his form is good].



“James Forrest is starting to pick up a bit of form.



"But I think the two [leading the race for me], is certainly Morelos, and Callum McGregor.”



Rangers return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Friday against Hibernian at Easter Road, while Celtic host Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday.

