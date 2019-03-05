Inter Open Talks To Land Manchester United Target Federico Chiesa

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have opened talks to secure the signature of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.



The 21-year-old winger has emerged as one of the top young talents in European football and some of the biggest clubs are interested in snaring him away from Fiorentina.











Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on him with a view to a future move for the player, but Chiesa has been claimed to want to continue in Italy.



Chiesa is a wanted man in Italy as well, and Juventus and Inter are very much keen on getting their hands on the winger in the summer.





And according to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, Inter have already been in talks for the signature of Chiesa from Fiorentina at the end of the season.



The Nerazzurri have been regularly watching the player and have started making moves to make sure that they get their hands on the 21-year-old in the summer.





Fiorentina are said to be asking for a fee in excess of €70m, but Inter are preparing to offer players as part of any deal for Chiesa in order to bring the price down.



Napoli and Liverpool have also been linked with Chiesa.

