Refused €50m, Not Enough – Lille President On Arsenal Target’s Future

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that he has rejected offers of around €50m for Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe and indicated that he wants more money for the player.



Pepe has been one of the most impressive attackers in European football this season and he has scored 17 goals and provided eleven assists in all competitions for Lille.











The 23-year-old has been on the radar of clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich, while Arsenal have long been credited with holding an interest in securing his services.



Lopez admits that he has received offers from clubs for Pepe and concedes that Premier League clubs are interested in signing in the attacker.





The Lille president revealed that he has already rejected €50m bid for Pepe and the player himself rejected a big money offer from a Chinese club, who were prepared to put forward €80m.



Asked if Pepe will be at Lille next season, Lopez told Canal+: “It doesn’t depend only on the club. It also depends on the player.





“He deserves to play at the highest level.



“We have had offers, yes.”



“In England, there are clubs who are interested. We had offers of around €50m.



"We will not accept low offers, we even refused €50m.



“We had an offer of €80m from China with a huge salary but he didn’t want that.”



Lille sit in second place in Ligue 1 this season, but a mammoth 17 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

