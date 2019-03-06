Juventus Hold Edge In Federico Chiesa Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are in pole position to sign Manchester United and Inter wing target Federico Chiesa next summer, it has been claimed.



The 21-year-old winger is a wanted man ahead of the summer and a slew of clubs across Europe are interested in snaring him away from Fiorentina at the end of the season.











Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an interest in the player, but have work to do to convince Chiesa to quit Italy.



The bigwigs of Italian football are leading the race to sign him and Inter have already reportedly been in talks with Fiorentina to discuss the possibility of taking Chiesa to the San Siro.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus have the edge in the race to land the winger and are keen to add the Italian to their squad in the summer.



The Italian champions have the financial muscle to match Fiorentina’s €70m asking price for the player and believe they are in pole position to sign Chiesa.





Roma have also been interested in the 21-year-old, but any move will largely depend on their ability to make the Champions League next season.



They are unlikely to have the financial leeway to sign Chiesa if they are not in Europe’s premier club competition.

