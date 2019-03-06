XRegister
06/03/2019 - 14:11 GMT

Southampton Star Struggling To Convince Inter Coach, Italians Could Rekindle Matteo Darmian Interest

 




Inter have been underwhelmed by Cedric Soares’ performances and may decide to send him back to Southampton in the summer, passing up on an option to sign him.

Cedric joined Inter in January on a loan deal until the end of the season from Southampton, with the Serie A giants reserving an option to make the move permanent.




But the Portuguese has not set the world alight in Italy and has been an unused substitute in Inter’s last three league games after making just one start, in a 1-0 defeat at Bologna last month.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is unconvinced about Cedric's qualities and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, could send him back to Southampton in the s
 


The Nerazzurri are expected to be back in the market for a full-back if they do pass on Cedric and could consider Matteo Darmian.

The Italian has been on Inter's radar for the last year, but the Nerazzurri have not been willing to meet Manchester United's demands.
 


Darmian has again been a peripheral figure at Manchester United this season, but he still has a contract until 2020 with the club.

He is again expected to push for a transfer in the summer and could have Inter as one of his suitors in Serie A.
 