XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/03/2019 - 17:37 GMT

This What We Said To Ourselves At Half-time – Tottenham Star On Win At Dortmund

 




Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has revealed what the Spurs players told each other at the half time interval during their 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men put an end to a three-game winless run with a slender 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.




The north Londoners edged themselves ahead through Kane’s second half strike which helped the visitors progress to the next round with a healthy aggregate score of 4-0 over the course of two legs.

And in the aftermath of their commendable success against the Bundesliga leaders, Kane has revealed what the Spurs players told each other at the interval to come out and get the away goal that would kill the game off.
 


The Spurs talisman admitted the team wanted to increase the energy levels after the restart and vowed to make the most of any chance that came their way.

"At half-time we said to pick up the energy a bit more and if we get a chance to take it and thankfully we did that”, Kane told the club’s official website.  
 


"We knew one goal would kind of kill the game off but they were going to keep attacking and pushing players forward.

“I stayed a bit higher in the second half, I didn't want to drop too deep, waited for that counter-attack and thankfully it worked."

Spurs will next face relegation battlers Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.
 