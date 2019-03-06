This What We Said To Ourselves At Half-time – Tottenham Star On Win At Dortmund

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane has revealed what the Spurs players told each other at the half time interval during their 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men put an end to a three-game winless run with a slender 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.











The north Londoners edged themselves ahead through Kane’s second half strike which helped the visitors progress to the next round with a healthy aggregate score of 4-0 over the course of two legs.



And in the aftermath of their commendable success against the Bundesliga leaders, Kane has revealed what the Spurs players told each other at the interval to come out and get the away goal that would kill the game off.





The Spurs talisman admitted the team wanted to increase the energy levels after the restart and vowed to make the most of any chance that came their way.



"At half-time we said to pick up the energy a bit more and if we get a chance to take it and thankfully we did that”, Kane told the club’s official website.





"We knew one goal would kind of kill the game off but they were going to keep attacking and pushing players forward.



“I stayed a bit higher in the second half, I didn't want to drop too deep, waited for that counter-attack and thankfully it worked."



Spurs will next face relegation battlers Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.

