I’d Be Worried If This Wasn’t Case On Alfredo Morelos – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that he would be worried if Rangers stars such as Alfredo Morelos were not generating interest from other clubs.



Morelos is the top goalscorer for Rangers this season and it has led to speculation over his long term future with the Glasgow giants in Scotland.











There are suggestions that clubs such as Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund are showing an interest in signing the Colombian hitman ahead of the summer transfer window.



Gerrard has been clear about not selling the player and insisted that interest from other clubs changes little with regards to his approach towards Morelos.





The Rangers boss conceded that the striker must be feeling flattered by the talk over his future and indicated that it is nice other clubs are considering signing players from the Glasgow giants.



“I'm sure the interest is flattering for Alfredo”, Gerrard said in a press conference.





“In terms of me, nothing changes.



"He puts a smile on my face as he is such a top, top player.



“The interest and speculation are not going to go away.



"I'd be more worried if people weren't interested in our players.”



Rangers are believed to have slapped a £20m asking price on Morelos as they rate him at the same level Celtic achieved for Moussa Dembele

