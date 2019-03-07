PSG Thought Tie Was Over – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Man Utd’s Gameplan

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paris Saint-Germain complacency allowed his side a way back into their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night.



The Premier League giants became the first team in Champions League or European Cup history to come back and win a two-legged tie after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.











Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in the first half, but Juan Bernat’s strike in the 12th minute kept PSG’s noses ahead in the tie but just.



And Manchester United were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time and Marcus Rashford buried the resultant spot kick to take the Red Devils in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.





Solskjaer admits that his side’s plan was to get the early goal and make the game a little boring in order to lull the home side into committing mistakes.



The Manchester United manager feels once PSG equalised in the first half they became complacent and thought that they had the tie killed, which allowed his players to get back into the game.





Solskjaer said on Norwegian broadcaster Viasport: “It was faith. Of course, we laid out a plan.



“We wanted to lie low, make the game a bit boring and make them follow us.



“The more comfortable they felt, the more chances we got. We got the first goal after just one or two minutes and suddenly they felt some pressure.



“After 1-1, they took their foot off the accelerator and thought the tie was over.



“We don’t know when the game is lost at this club.”



Manchester United have made it to the Champions League quarter-final for the first time since 2014.

