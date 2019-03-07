Superstar Timo Werner Will Make Right Decision – Team-mate On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban has insisted that he trusts Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Timo Werner to make the right decision on his future.



The striker, who turned 23 on Wednesday, is one of the most coveted young strikers in European football, with several clubs interested in signing him in the summer.











Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on him, but Bayern Munich have made major inroads in the chase for Werner and have an agreement in place with his agent to snap him up in the summer.



To complicate matters for RB Leipzig, the striker will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and the club are keen to see him sign a new deal in order to end the speculation over his future.





Orban admits that there are no doubts about the quality of his team-mate, but indicated that the final decision on his future will be taken by Werner and not anyone else.



Asked if it is a good time for Werner to sign a new contract, the RB Leipzig captain told German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung: “If you think so, you will have to tell Timo, not me.





“We all know what we have with him, Timo is a superstar.



“I trust him and his thoughts, he will make a good and clear decision.”



Werner, who has 23 caps for Germany, has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances this season for RB Leipzig.

