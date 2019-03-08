Do This To Control Bristol City Threat – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is clear how the Whites can control the threat of Bristol City during the meeting between the sides at Ashton Gate on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men take the trip to Ashton Gate when they visit Bristol City in their next hurdle during the push for automatic promotion from the Championship.











The Whites are on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over West Brom and will face the hosts, who are currently enduring a blip in form after enduring a four-game winless run in all competitions.



However, Lee Johnson’s men came from behind to salvage a point at Preston North End last time around and continue to remain in contention for the final playoff spot.





And prior to Leeds’ trip to face the Robins, Parker has told the Whites they most focus on doing what they can do best to limit the threat of the hosts at Ashton Gate.



The former White admitted that the hosts are tough opposition, but insisted Leeds can come away with maximum points, if they can control the tempo and maintain the pressing that paid dividends against West Brom.





“I think any team would be fearful if we play like that [against West Brom] and again it goes back to the point of it’s all about what we do”, Parker said on LUTV.



“Look at Bristol City, are they a good team? Yes.



"It’s going to be a very difficult game, always is going down there.



"But from my point of view, focus on ourselves, let's control what we can control.



“We can control playing at a high tempo, we can control pressing people, being horrible to play against, but then again having that extra bit of quality, extra bit of care and composure in the final third.



“And that made the difference for us on Friday night [against West Brom], having that bit of composure to have that extra touch and put the finishes away.”



Leeds are still without the services of Kemar Roofe, who scored the opening goal in the reverse fixture against Bristol City in November, due to knee ligament damage.

