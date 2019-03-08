XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2019 - 11:32 GMT

Former Chelsea Star: Man Utd Nailed On, Between Us, Arsenal and Spurs For Top Four

 




Frank Sinclair says Manchester United will finish in the top four, leaving his former club Chelsea scrapping with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for Champions League football.

The battle for a top four finish in the Premier League is heating up, with just five points separating Tottenham in third and Chelsea, who have a game in hand, in sixth position in the table.




Both Manchester United and Arsenal, who play each other on Sunday, occupy fourth and fifth place respectively heading into the final stretch of the season.

And with the teams breathing down each other’s necks, Sinclair is sure that there is one place up for grabs between Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.
 


The former Chelsea star has backed Manchester United to achieve a guaranteed top four finish due to their impressive momentum under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I think Man United [for a top four spot]”, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV following the Blues' Europa League win.
 


“Then it's one between the other three [of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham].

"I am going with the momentum that Man United's carrying at the moment and I think they will finish in the top four.

“Then it will be one from the other three."

Sinclair also explained that Chelsea may find it easier to secure Champions League football through the Europa League.

"Possibly I think it could be easier for Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League than finishing fourth in the league.

“Think about the teams we've got to go to, we've got some tough games in the run-in.”

Chelsea could move to within just two points of Spurs, if they manage to win their game in hand against Brighton & Hove Albion.
 