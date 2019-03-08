Getafe Boss Comments On Speculation Around Leeds Loanee Samu Saiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has insisted that no decision has been made over what to do with Leeds United loanee Samu Saiz.



The Spanish midfielder moved on loan to Getafe in the January transfer window, with the club having an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.











However, it has been claimed in some quarters that Getafe have decided they will not keep Saiz, with the possibility of an early return to Elland Road being floated.



But Getafe coach Bordalas, whose side have also been linked with landing Scottish talent Jack Harper on a pre-contractual agreement, has slammed claims being made which have no basis.





Asked about an agreement with Harper, the Getafe coach told a press conference: "I have no idea if there is a pre-contract.



"Many news [items] which are not real are being released.





"Nor is there any decision on Samu Saiz."



Harper, who spent time at Real Madrid, has been impressing in the Spanish second tier at Malaga this season.



Getafe were linked with making a January transfer window bid for the 23-year-old, but could be set to get their man at the end of the season when his contract at Malaga expires.

