Got To Put Your Life Into Man Utd To Succeed – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that a manager has to make Manchester United their life if they want to succeed in the dugout at Old Trafford.



Solskjaer rejoined Manchester United in December as caretaker manager and has achieved stupendous results including knocking Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage.











The Norwegian has talked up the club’s history and tradition of attacking football and has marked himself out as different from the previous three managers who came in after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.



He admits that knowing the club also helps, but feels it is not a necessity to be the Manchester United manager.





However, he does stress the importance of giving it absolutely everything as key to succeeding as a manager at Old Trafford.



Solskjaer said in a press conference via MUTV when asked if Manchester United are impossible to manage if a manager has not been part of the club: “Sir Alex came in without having any ties and he put his life into it.





“You’ve got to put your life into it but it helps I know the club.”



Manchester United's players have publicly batted for Solskjaer to become their permanent manager, but he insisted that for the moment he is just enjoying working with the squad.



“Of course I love managing these boys, love working here and as I said so many times I’m just doing the best I can every single day.



“And if and when it comes to the decision to be made we’ve got to think about that.”

