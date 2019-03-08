XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/03/2019 - 19:42 GMT

It’s Gone Well – Stoke City Talent Pleased With Loan Spell

 




Stoke City loanee Harry Souttar has admitted he is loving his loan spell at Fleetwood Town in League One, and insists he is relishing the challenge of fighting for a playoff spot this term.

Souttar, who sealed a loan deal until the end of the season to Fleetwood in January, is currently enjoying his first involvement in senior football in England.




The 20-year-old had spent last season on loan at Ross County in Scotland and had returned to turn out with the Under-23s at Stoke.

However, the defender was presented with the opportunity to go out on loan in January and is delighted with his experiences at Highbury under Joey Barton.
 


Souttar admitted he did not know what to expect during his first bow at senior football in England, but stressed he is very pleased that it has gone well so far.

“I’ve been pleased. I didn’t know what it was going to be like coming in”, Souttar was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.
 


“It is my first taste of proper football in England and it’s gone well.”

The Scot also insisted he is relishing the challenge of fighting for a playoff spot in League One as opposed to last season, when he was relegated with Ross County in Scotland.

“It is brilliant. When I went on loan to Ross County last year we were fighting relegation. It went down to the last day which was not nice”, he continued.

“To come here, and for everything to be positive and everyone driving towards the same goal is a good feeling.

“You can see from our recent performances that we think we can beat anyone in the league.

“Just look at the Luton game. We were in the game and it was just a free-kick [that beat us]. Anyone can beat anyone.”

Fleetwood are currently six points adrift of Doncaster Rovers, who occupy the final playoff spot, with just 11 games remaining in the season.
 