It’s Gone Well – Stoke City Talent Pleased With Loan Spell

Stoke City loanee Harry Souttar has admitted he is loving his loan spell at Fleetwood Town in League One, and insists he is relishing the challenge of fighting for a playoff spot this term.



Souttar, who sealed a loan deal until the end of the season to Fleetwood in January, is currently enjoying his first involvement in senior football in England.











The 20-year-old had spent last season on loan at Ross County in Scotland and had returned to turn out with the Under-23s at Stoke.



However, the defender was presented with the opportunity to go out on loan in January and is delighted with his experiences at Highbury under Joey Barton.





Souttar admitted he did not know what to expect during his first bow at senior football in England, but stressed he is very pleased that it has gone well so far.



“I’ve been pleased. I didn’t know what it was going to be like coming in”, Souttar was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.





“It is my first taste of proper football in England and it’s gone well.”



The Scot also insisted he is relishing the challenge of fighting for a playoff spot in League One as opposed to last season, when he was relegated with Ross County in Scotland.



“It is brilliant. When I went on loan to Ross County last year we were fighting relegation. It went down to the last day which was not nice”, he continued.



“To come here, and for everything to be positive and everyone driving towards the same goal is a good feeling.



“You can see from our recent performances that we think we can beat anyone in the league.



“Just look at the Luton game. We were in the game and it was just a free-kick [that beat us]. Anyone can beat anyone.”



Fleetwood are currently six points adrift of Doncaster Rovers, who occupy the final playoff spot, with just 11 games remaining in the season.

