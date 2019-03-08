Now He’s Ready – Jurgen Klopp On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the time is now right for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to get back on the pitch for the Under-23s after being out for an extended period due to injury.



Oxlade-Chamberlain, who suffered knee ligament damage during a Champions League semi-final tie against Roma last season, is still only getting back to his best shape.











The midfielder is getting up to speed at Melwood in his final stage of recovery and is line to make an appearance for Neil Critchley’s Under-23s against Derby County this afternoon.



And ahead of his first appearance in almost a year, Klopp has admitted the club had to remain patient with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return because he was out for a long time.





The Liverpool boss also added that Oxlade-Chamberlain will need a few games with the Under-23s before he can stake a claim for first team involvement.



“Ox is a very smart boy and it is clear that he needs some sessions to prepare himself for a game and he wanted these games as well”, Klopp said in a press conference.





“These games we will see for sure.



"It looks very positive but it was a long time he was out so we need to be sensible but we think the right time is now.”



Klopp further revealed that he thought the game against Everton would have been too intense for the midfielder and stressed that he is excited to see him back against Derby.



“Derby is a tough opponent.



"The previous game against Everton he could have played but I wasn’t sure about the intensity but now he is ready and we’ll let him start”, he added.



“We are excited of course.”



Liverpool will be eyeing returning to winning ways in the Premier League, when they host Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

