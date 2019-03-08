XRegister
08/03/2019 - 11:06 GMT

Torino Rekindle Interest In Watford Midfielder

 




Torino are set to rekindle their interest in Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra in the summer, it has been claimed.

The midfielder, 28, has been a key player for Watford since joining the club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.




But he has often been linked with a return to Italy and Torino have held an interest in signing the Argentine from Watford since last summer.

Pereyra has continued to be monitored by the Serie A outfit and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they will look to rekindle their interest in the Argentine at the end of the season.
 


The Torino hierarchy are planning a big summer transfer window and the Watford midfielder has emerged as one of the top targets for the club.

The Italian club believe Watford could listen to offers in the region of €35m to €40m for the Argentine in the summer.
 


The midfielder himself is keen to play for a Champions League club, but could consider joining Torino because of the presence of Walter Mazzarri at the club.

Pereyra enjoyed working under Mazzarri at Watford and may be ready to reunite with him.
 