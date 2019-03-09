XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/03/2019 - 15:11 GMT

AC Milan Confident of Ace Card In Hunt For Man Utd Target Bruno Fernandes

 




AC Milan have an ace up their sleeve in the chase for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is also a Manchester United target.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form for Sporting Lisbon this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions for the Portuguese giants.




His performances at Sporting Lisbon have piqued the interest of several clubs and Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing him for next season.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have been in talks with the player’s representatives, but they will face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan in the chase for Fernandes.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Rossoneri have an edge in the chase for the player due to their previous relationship with the midfielder’s family.

Fernandes’ father worked as a scout for AC Milan in Portugal and shares a close relationship with the club hierarchy.
 


The Serie A giants are keen to use their relationship with his father as leverage to get their hands on him in the summer.

Fernandes has a contract until 2023 with Sporting Lisbon.
 