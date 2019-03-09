XRegister
09/03/2019 - 20:45 GMT

I Wouldn’t Have Left Celtic – Sam Allardyce On Being In Brendan Rodgers’ Shoes

 




Sam Allardyce says that in his position he would not have left Celtic before the end of the season to take over at Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers did.

Rodgers had Celtic on course for an historic treble-treble, but surprisingly walked away from the job at Paradise to take charge at mid-table Premier League side Leicester.




Celtic fans were left angered at Rodgers walking away so close to the end of the season and Allardyce says in his place he would have stayed to see the job through in Glasgow.

Allardyce said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday show: "I think it's a bad decision by Brendan.
 


"Certainly in his circumstances I would have stayed to win the league again, the cup, the treble-treble.

"He's getting a lot of stick from the Celtic fans for leaving now and he would have been a legend.
 


"It would have been better timing if Leicester were prepared to wait", the former England boss added.

"Leicester weren't in any trouble, they weren't going to get relegated."

Rodgers has been succeeded at Celtic by Neil Lennon, who has been appointed on a deal running until the end of the season.

Lennon's side played out a 0-0 draw at home against Aberdeen on Saturday and now sit eight points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
 