No Reason We Shouldn’t Beat Bristol City – Leeds Legend Confident

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes there is no reason why the Whites cannot come away with three points from Bristol City this afternoon.



The Whites are second in the league table and are going into the game at Ashton Gate on the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over fellow promotion contenders West Brom.











Leeds scored a comfortable win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate last season, but Gray admits that he is still expecting a tough game against the Robins later today.



The Leeds legend has indicated that Ashton Gate is not the most difficult of away grounds and he feels the Whites have every chance of coming back with an away win over Bristol City.





The Whites legend also believes the Yorkshire giants are carrying momentum from the West Brom result and the squad are looking fresh and fit for a good game against the Robins.



The former Leeds midfielder said on LUTV: “The one thing about going down to Bristol is that it is a big area, the crowd is not on top of you.





“When we went there last year, expecting a tough game, it turned out to be one of the easier games of the season.



“I am still expecting a tough game, but I don’t see a reason why we can’t pick up the three points.



“Especially after the West Brom game and the players had a bit of rest. They can regroup, everybody is fit, the same side going down there.



“We are going to be tough to beat.”



Bristol City are without a win in their last three league games, but are still sixth in the table and are very much in the race for a playoff spot.

