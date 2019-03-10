Fancy Our Chances – Former Leeds Star Oozes Confidence Over Reading Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan admits he fancies the Whites' chances of putting Reading to the sword at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.



Leeds kept the pressure on Norwich City at the top of the Championship table with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday, and preserved their two-point lead over Sheffield United.











Marcelo Bielsa’s side have now won back to back in the Championship games for only the second time this calendar year, and will hope to make it three in a row when they face Reading on Tuesday.



The Royals, on the other hand, have made it out of the relegation zone after picking up seven points from their last three games.





Next weekend, Leeds take on Sheffield United, and Whelan fancies the Whites to beat Reading away from home before that in what is a huge week for the Yorkshire based outfit.



“It's a huge week now,” Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Ashton Gate.





“Can we keep the pressure on Norwich and Sheffield United before that huge game?



“We've got to get through Reading first, but I fancy our chances there.



“I feel we've got that mental toughness about us and we're going on that little bit of a run, which could be the difference.”



Leeds edged out Reading 1-0 in the earlier fixture between the two clubs, with the Royals missing a last minute penalty.