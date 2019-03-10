XRegister
10/03/2019 - 19:52 GMT

He’s Loved, He’s Respected – Marcelo Bielsa Delighted To Be Able To Call Upon Leeds Star

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated his admiration for Gaetano Berardi and is delighted the Italian defender is back in the first team mix.

The Whites picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday, and remained in the automatic promotion spots.




Berardi, who ruptured his hamstring tendon in October, was in action in Leeds’ win against Bristol City.

The 30-year old featured for just seven minutes, as he is slowly being integrated back into the team by Bielsa.
 


Bielsa has admitted that he rates Berardi as an important player for Leeds and expressed his delight at being able to call upon the Italian again at a crucial stage of the season.

“Gaetano Berardi is always a very important player for us”, Bielsa said at a press conference in the aftermath of the win against Bristol City.
 


“The fact that we have him back and he's at the disposal of the team is a very important for the performance of the team and it's every important for the players.

“He's a loved player, a very respected player and a very important player.”

Berardi has managed just nine appearances in the Championship so far this season as a knee injury, followed by a hamstring injury, forced him onto the sidelines.

 