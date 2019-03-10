Leeds United Treated Paul Heckingbottom Unfairly – Gary McAllister

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United player and manager Gary McAllister thinks that Paul Heckingbottom was not treated fairly at Elland Road.



Leeds convinced Heckingbottom to leave his job as Barnsley manager in February last year, but the Whites chose to part ways with him just months later, with the 41-year-old having only been in charge for 16 games.











Heckingbottom was looking to put his stamp on Leeds in the summer, but did not get the chance and only recently returned to the game by taking charge of Scottish side Hibernian.



McAllister, who is Rangers assistant manager, faced off in the dugout against Heckingbottom on Friday night as the Gers played out a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.





The former Leeds player and manager admits he was aware of Heckingbottom during his time at Barnsley and feels he was not treated fairly at Elland Road.



"He's a manager who, at Barnsley, was known for trying to play football, trying to play through the thirds of the pitch", McAllister said on Rangers TV.





"I thought when he went to Leeds United he just never got enough time.



"I thought he was unfairly treated there.



"He's a footballing man. So he will run alongside the Hibs tradition of trying to play good football", the Rangers assistant boss added.



Heckingbottom has already had a positive impact at Hibernian, with the Edinburgh club having won three and drawn one of their last four Scottish Premiership games.

