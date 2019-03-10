XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/03/2019 - 12:25 GMT

Wolves Could Take Advantage of Leggy Chelsea – Wanderers Legend

 




Wolves legend Steve Bull believes the Wanderers’ upcoming opponents Chelsea might be a bit weary after their Thursday night clash in the Europa League.

Chelsea beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0, but several of their first team players started the game, meaning they will again be in action this afternoon.




Wolves, on the other hand, have had more than a week’s rest after they beat Cardiff City comfortably at home last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have performed strongly against the top six sides so far this season, and beat Chelsea when the two sides squared off at Molineux in early December.
 


Bull feels the pressure will be on Chelsea at home, and their Thursday night game might have an effect on their performance.

“The Blues are desperate to break into the top four and, being the home side with an under-pressure boss in Maurizio Sarri, all eyes are on them.
 


“We are going into it with confidence after getting back to winning ways last weekend, and they played on Thursday night so they could be a bit leggy”, Bull wrote in his column for Express & Star.

A win for Wolves would take them to within 10 points of Chelsea, who are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table.

 