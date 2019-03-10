Wolves Could Take Advantage of Leggy Chelsea – Wanderers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves legend Steve Bull believes the Wanderers’ upcoming opponents Chelsea might be a bit weary after their Thursday night clash in the Europa League.



Chelsea beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0, but several of their first team players started the game, meaning they will again be in action this afternoon.











Wolves, on the other hand, have had more than a week’s rest after they beat Cardiff City comfortably at home last weekend.



Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have performed strongly against the top six sides so far this season, and beat Chelsea when the two sides squared off at Molineux in early December.





Bull feels the pressure will be on Chelsea at home, and their Thursday night game might have an effect on their performance.



“The Blues are desperate to break into the top four and, being the home side with an under-pressure boss in Maurizio Sarri, all eyes are on them.





“We are going into it with confidence after getting back to winning ways last weekend, and they played on Thursday night so they could be a bit leggy”, Bull wrote in his column for Express & Star.



A win for Wolves would take them to within 10 points of Chelsea, who are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table.