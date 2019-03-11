I Can Make This Comparison – Marcelo Bielsa Gives Leeds Players Vote of High Level Confidence

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he has yet to analyse the Premier League and the ability of his players to cope with it, but insists any player at Leeds United would be able to turn out for the Athletic Bilbao and Marseille sides he managed.



The Whites continue to remain within touching distance of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season after their win over Bristol City on Saturday.











And they are now set to lock horns with Reading at the Madjeski Stadium on Tuesday night in a bid to further tighten their grip on the race for promotion.



With the west Yorkshire outfit pushing on all fronts to try and secure a return to the top flight, questions are being raised over who in the Leeds team will be able to cope with Premier League football.





Bielsa concedes that he has yet to analyse the quality of the Premier League and is not willing to be drawn on which of his players could shine in the top flight.



However, Bielsa insisted that any player at Leeds would fit in perfectly into his Marseille and Athletic Bilbao sides of the past.





“I haven’t analysed the Premier League so I’m not ready to make this kind of comparison now”, Bielsa told a press conference.



“But I can tell you any player that plays for Leeds now, they could play without any problems in the two European teams that I trained for some time, Marseille and Bilbao.



“I can make this comparison because I know both teams.



"And as I haven’t analysed the Premier League I can’t give you a convinced answer.”



Leeds registered a narrow 1-0 win over Reading when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier this season, with the Royals missing a last minute penalty.

